5 arrested, 1 sought after catalytic converter theft investigation in Philadelphia region

Five people have been arrested, and another is being sought, for their alleged roles in a catalytic converter theft ring.

Five people have been arrested, and another is being sought, for their alleged roles in a catalytic converter theft ring.

Five people have been arrested, and another is being sought, for their alleged roles in a catalytic converter theft ring.

Five people have been arrested, and another is being sought, for their alleged roles in a catalytic converter theft ring.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Five people have been arrested, and another is being sought, for their alleged roles in a catalytic converter theft ring.

The investigation began back in 2022 after police noticed a sharp increase in catalytic converter thefts, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele and Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Thursday.

The ring operated in Montgomery, Delaware, Bucks, and Chester counties as well as Philadelphia.

Authorities say they targeted vehicles parked in high-traffic areas, like malls, business parks, and Philadelphia International Airport.

The suspects arrested were identified as Sharief Louden, 30, of Philadelphia; Daniel McIlhenney, 37, and Ryan McIlhenney, 36, both of Folcroft, Pa; Terrell Gibson, 40, of Chester, Pa,; and Loai Nasser, 49, of Cherry Hill, N.J.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Ali Sayyam, 29, of Ocean, N.J.