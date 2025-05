5 injured in serious crash in Chester, Delaware County

CHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A serious crash in Chester sent five people to the hospital.

Several cars were involved in the collision at 11th and Butler Streets, just before 8 p.m. on Thursday in Delaware County.

First responders had to cut the top off one of the cars to free the injured people inside.

Police have not said what caused the crash.