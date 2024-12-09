Inside Story Dec. 8 - The 76ers negotiations continue

Host Brian Taff and the Panelists discussed the big story of the week - 76ers in negotiations with Philadelphia City Council over the new arena.

More hearings took place at City Hall and more will take place next week with a tentative proposed final vote coming up on December 19th. The issues at hand concern the Community Benefits Agreement of $50 million for neighborhood and community investment and the impact on Chinatown as well as SEPTA/Transportation and public safety in that area.

They talk about the fate of TikTok as a Federal Court forces the sale of the giant social media company in the U.S. They also discuss the Trump Administration Transition, sharing thoughts on current nominees plus how democratic-led regions should defend their Sanctuary City Status during the coming administration. That lead into a conversation about the Democratic messaging and branding: What do Democrats do from this point on?

Get the Inside Story with Bob Brady, Guy Ciarrocchi, Maureen Rush, and Jeff Jubelirer.