Woman dead after being stabbed multiple times in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in custody after he was accused of fatally stabbing a woman in South Philadelphia.

It happened on South 7th Street around 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say that's where they found a 55-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Investigators are still trying to determine a motive.