Music icon Cyndi Lauper cements her place in Hollywood history

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Cyndi Lauper pressed her hands and shoes into the cement outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Tuesday.

Lauper, 70, was a pop music icon in the 1980s, selling more than 50 million records and earning Grammy, Tony and Emmy awards.

"I'm honored," she said to the crowd. "All those times bowing in front of my shower curtain when I was nine. And here I am. Thank you."

Lauper was introduced to the ceremony by longtime friend Cher, who complimented her voice.

"I'm a pretty good singer," Cher said. "Cyndi is a great singer."

But Lauper has also been known for using her voice as an advocate for women's rights and other oppressed communities.

"She's always used her platform to fight for the underdog, especially women, people living with HIV/AIDS and the entire LGBTQ + community," said singer Bebe Rexha.

Lauper's honor came one day after she announced a farewell tour, which will have one stop at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.