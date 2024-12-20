9 puppies being cared for by PSPCA after being found abandoned in a box

The Pennsylvania SPCA says a Good Samaritan found nine abandoned puppies in a park earlier this week in Merion.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says a Good Samaritan found nine abandoned puppies in a park earlier this week in Merion.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says a Good Samaritan found nine abandoned puppies in a park earlier this week in Merion.

The Pennsylvania SPCA says a Good Samaritan found nine abandoned puppies in a park earlier this week in Merion.

MERION, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA says a Good Samaritan found nine abandoned puppies in a park earlier this week in Merion.

Fortunately, that person immediately took the pups to the shelter.

"They were in the box for a little while. They were covered in their own feces, they had some urine scalding," said Sarah Brown with the PSPCA. "There was some rainy, cold weather, so thank God they weren't out longer than they actually were - but it's heartbreaking that they had to endure some of those conditions."

The shelter believes the nine puppies are four-week-old Great Pyrenees mixes.

Having endured abandonment and the elements this week, the PSPCA says they're now recovering in foster homes, and have affectionately been named after Philadelphia Flyers players.

"As sad as it is, it is relatively common. About this exact same time last year, around Christmas, we had another box of puppies come in," Brown said.

She said it's hard to say why it happens, but it may be because there are many pets that are not spayed or neutered.

"It's important to get your animals altered. We're always at capacity," she said.

The puppies will be available for adoption once they turn eight weeks old.

The shelter is also asking for donations to continue care for all of its animals.

For more information, visit PSPCA.org.