9-year-old cancer survivor advocates for blood donations this winter

Caleb Quick and his mom returned to Nemours Children's Hospital to speak on the importance of blood donations during the winter months.

Caleb Quick and his mom returned to Nemours Children's Hospital to speak on the importance of blood donations during the winter months.

Caleb Quick and his mom returned to Nemours Children's Hospital to speak on the importance of blood donations during the winter months.

Caleb Quick and his mom returned to Nemours Children's Hospital to speak on the importance of blood donations during the winter months.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- In 2023, cancer survivor Caleb Quick rode over 100 roller coasters to raise awareness for childhood cancer.

And now, he and his family are speaking out on the importance of blood donations during the winter months.

They provided a speech at Nemours Children's Hospital, where Quick was treated after his diagnosis in 2020.

At the event, the Office of the Governor and County Council presented proclamations recognizing January as National Blood Donor Month. It has been recognized in January since 1970.

Speakers emphasized the need faced by the Blood Bank of Delmarva, which is trying to catch up on donations from this past weekend's snowstorm.

For more information on how to get involved, visit the Blood Bank of Delmarva website. To keep up with the Quick family, you can find them on Instagram @quickcoasteradventures.

RELATED: 5-year-old with Rett syndrome finds her happy place on horseback