5-year-old with Rett syndrome finds her happy place on horseback

Matteo Iadonisi Image
ByMatteo Iadonisi WPVI logo
Monday, December 30, 2024 9:55PM
5-year-old with Rett syndrome finds her happy place on horseback
Eva Rizzo is able to gain a sense of independence when she partners with her horse at Sebastian Riding Associates in Collegeville.

COLLEGEVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 5-year-old Eva Rizzo has been partnered with the same horse at Sebastian Riding Associates since she was 2 years old. That became increasingly more important as her rare genetic disorder took its toll.

Rizzo is diagnosed with Rett syndrome, which leads to a regression of basic skills that a small child may have already learned.

Her parents say that the volunteers at Sebastian Riding Associates have made a huge difference in their lives.

They continue to document Rizzo's life on Instagram, @little.big.learner, in hopes to raise awareness for Rett syndrome.

To learn more about Sebastian Riding Associates, visit their website.

