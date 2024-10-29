Smell like Philadelphia history with perfumer's latest 'Art Museum' fragrance

"The fragrance is really complex just like the artwork in the museum," said Alex Rodriguez, who owns RDZ Parfums.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The aromas of Philadelphia are coming alive in wearable scents all thanks to a Philadelphia perfumer.

From the Philly Pretzel to the Art Museum, you can walk around all day smelling like some of Philly's iconic staples, blended with modern sophistication.

Action News caught up with Alex Rodriguez, the owner of RDZ Parfums. He has been making uniquely popular scents that are inspired by the landscapes of his native Puerto Rico and of course our beloved city of Philadelphia.

The names alone are eye-catching, like the "Philly Blunt" and now his latest creation, the "Art Museum."

"The fragrance is really complex just like the artwork in the museum, so it actually opens up with some heliotrope, some chamomile oil, has patchouli in there, palo santo and papitos," said Rodriguez. "When the fragrance unfolds, it has some sage, some frankincense and lavender."

It's a masculine-smelling scent with sandalwood, ginger, and leather notes as well, but all of his perfumes are unisex.

While Art Museum was just released on Friday, Rodriguez is already concocting another new scent.

"We are working on another Philly fragrance called "Freedom," it's inspired by the actual Liberty Bell here in Philadelphia.

RDZ Parfums can be purchased on its website at rdzparfums.com or in-store at Perfumology on 3rd and Market streets in Old City.