Local Scouting America troop donates 400 plants to Kensington community garden

Monday, May 13, 2024 9:42PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local Scouting America troop is harvesting hope by donating 400 plants to a community garden in Kensington.

Troop 437 in Abington raised enough money to donate 400 vegetable plants to Philly Unknown's Ruth Street garden.

The plants include zucchini, cucumbers, tomatoes and watermelon.

Residents living in the neighborhood, which is often referred to as the epicenter of the opioid epidemic, get to keep the fruits and vegetables.

This year the troop donated over 900 plants to three different locations around the metro area.

In total, seven tons of fruits and vegetables will go to under-resourced communities living in food deserts.

