Action News Assignment Editor Kerriann Galdun, husband Brett welcome baby boy

Thomas William Galdun is the newborn son of Assignment Editor Kerriann Galdun and her husband Brett.

Thomas William Galdun is the newborn son of Assignment Editor Kerriann Galdun and her husband Brett.

Thomas William Galdun is the newborn son of Assignment Editor Kerriann Galdun and her husband Brett.

Thomas William Galdun is the newborn son of Assignment Editor Kerriann Galdun and her husband Brett.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We want to take a moment to introduce you to the newest member of our Action News family!

Thomas William Galdun is the newborn son of Assignment Editor Kerriann and her husband Brett.

Thomas came into the world on Friday, October 4, weighing in at 4 pounds and 13 ounces.

Despite his size, Kerriann tells us he's full of strength and growing stronger by the day.

Congratulations to the Galdun family and welcome to the world, Thomas!