Mother and daughter cross finish line at annual walk for caregivers

Pam Peters and her daughter, Laura, who has Huntington's Disease, teamed up at the 3rd Annual Caregivers Connect Walk & Celebration.

Pam Peters and her daughter, Laura, who has Huntington's Disease, teamed up at the 3rd Annual Caregivers Connect Walk & Celebration.

Pam Peters and her daughter, Laura, who has Huntington's Disease, teamed up at the 3rd Annual Caregivers Connect Walk & Celebration.

Pam Peters and her daughter, Laura, who has Huntington's Disease, teamed up at the 3rd Annual Caregivers Connect Walk & Celebration.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pam Peters and her daughter, Laura, who was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease, teamed up at the 3rd Annual Caregivers Connect Walk & Celebration.

Pam says it makes her feel happy and hopeful to know that she and her daughter are not alone.

The event is hosted by the Fighting Back Scholarship Program, which supports individuals who have an illness, injury, or disability.

To learn more, watch the video above and visit their website.

RELATED: Delaware sisters team up to help resident live independently