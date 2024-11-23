Philadelphia's largest city workers union reaches agreement to avert strike

AFSCME District Council 33 President Greg Boulware speaks during news conference on Nov. 22, 2024, after union reaches agreement to avert strike with city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's largest city workers union says it has agreed to a one-year agreement to avert a strike.

AFSCME District Council 33 President Greg Boulware made the announcement on Friday night during a press conference with Mayor Cherelle Parker.

"We signed off on a one-year extension with the city of Philadelphia that provided our members with a raise that would help raise the quality of life for our people, and insist a stepping stone into the direction that we would like to see our membership be in," said Boulware.

The contract agreement includes a 5% salary increase, a one-time bonus of $1,400 and other benefits.

"There will be no work stoppage in the City of Philadelphia. This is tremendous news we can all feel very good about - for our city, for the City workers who are represented by District Council 33, and for this Administration," said Parker.

The news comes just a week after 87% of union members voted to authorize a strike.

The union represents at least 9,000 municipal employees in the Streets Department, Sanitation Department, Water Department, Police Dispatch and other agencies.

Union leadership and the city both say they're working hard to get to a multi-year agreement.

