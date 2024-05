Officials seize 60 dead butterflies in package passing though Philadelphia

Officials seize 60 dead Butterflies in package passing though Philadelphia

Officials seize 60 dead Butterflies in package passing though Philadelphia

Officials seize 60 dead Butterflies in package passing though Philadelphia

Officials seize 60 dead Butterflies in package passing though Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Agents with U.S. Customers and Border Protection say they recovered a package with dozens of dead butterflies passing through Philadelphia.

Officials say the parcel was discovered on May 2.

It was labeled as "pieces of silk to be used in works."

Instead, the package contained 60 dead butterflies from Portugal.

Agents said the package was heading to an address in Wayne County, Pennsylvania.

The package was turned over to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.