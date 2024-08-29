'Air Fest' makes landing in Cape May County this weekend

LOWER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Following their careers in the medical field, Army veteran Joseph Salvatore and his wife, Annie, have dedicated their retirement years to creating historical experiences in Cape May County.

Nearly 30 years ago, they preserved an old WWII hangar and turned it into the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum.

And this weekend, families are flocking there for the annual Air Fest. Watch our video above to get a sneak peek of the fun.

Air Fest 2024 runs from Thursday, August 29, to Sunday, September 1, 2024. To learn more about activities and hours of operation, visit their website.

