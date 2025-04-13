Help sought in finding who shot, killed a 35-year-old woman on Christmas Eve

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in Philadelphia.

Now, the Citizens Crime Commission is stepping forward asking for help with the case.

"On Christmas eve at 10:15 p.m., 16th district responded to 3900 Brown Street," says John Apeldorn, President of the Citizens Crime Commission.

Less than two hours before Christmas morning, 35-year-old Aliesha Ann Henderson was shot and killed.

She was not alone when police found her in the Mantua section of the city.

"There was a white Toyota Avalon parked there. Two people inside had been shot," says Apeldorn.

Tragically, Henderson died at the hospital from her injuries.

The man in the car survived.

Police are asking for your help solving this crime.

"If you saw anything, know anything, give us a call at 215-546-TIPS. You can remain anonymous. If there's an arrest in the case, call us back and we'll see that you get that reward."

