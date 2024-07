Crews battle 3-alarm blaze in Allentown, Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in the Lehigh Valley battled intense flames and the heat on Monday evening.

Drone 6 was high above as crews battled a three-alarm blaze on the 1100 block of Hamilton Street in Allentown around 5:30 p.m.

Video captured the flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.