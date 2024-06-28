Review board finds Allentown officers' use of force was justified

Review board finds Allentown officers' use of force was justified

Review board finds Allentown officers' use of force was justified

Review board finds Allentown officers' use of force was justified

Review board finds Allentown officers' use of force was justified

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An independent review board found that the actions of officers responding to a domestic situation in Allentown, Pennsylvania were justified.

The officers' use of force came into question following the violent arrest of Michael Iucolino last Saturday.

Police body camera footage released on Friday shows officers trying to subdue the suspect on the ground while he fought back.

District Attorney Gavin Holihan says the suspect became combative while holding a child in his arms when police first arrived.

Holihan said his office conducted an independent investigation into the response and agreed with the board's findings.