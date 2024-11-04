Allentown School District cancels classes Monday due to potential rallies, disruptions

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Allentown School District canceled classes on Monday for potential rally disruptions that could impact student and staff safety, officials said.

Kamala Harris is expected to campaign in the Philadelphia area Monday night, drawing large crowds and heavy traffic for her Get Out the Vote concert on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

School district leaders say they decided to cancel classes after consulting with the Allentown Police Department.

After-school activities and sports are also canceled, officials say.

Classes will resume on Wednesday, November 6.