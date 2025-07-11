AA adds bus route from Trenton to Philadelphia Airport, daily Dominican Republic flights

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- People in Central Jersey will soon have a new option to get to Philadelphia International Airport.
American Airlines plans a new bus route to connect the Trenton-Mercer Airport and Philadelphia.
Passengers can clear security in Trenton, board a bus and get dropped off post-security at PHL to catch their flight.
Three round-trip bus routes will be offered each day, starting in September.
American also announced plans to offer new nonstop daily flights to Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic this winter.