'Anastasia The Musical' at the Bucks County Playhouse

NEW HOPE, Pa. (WPVI) -- Just in time for the holiday season, "Anastasia The Musical" is on stage right now at the Bucks County Playhouse in New Hope.

Inspired by the beloved films, it's a timeless, true story about discovering who you are and defining who you're meant to be.

"I mean, 'Once Upon a December,' when you hear that music box, it's just transcendent," says Lyda Jade Harlan, who plays Anya/Anastasia. "You're somewhere else."

"Anastasia The Musical" is packed with hits from a Tony Award-winning team.

Anya is a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past in order to reclaim her royal destiny.

"I saw the Broadway production my sophomore year of high school on a choir field trip, and I fell in love with the show," Harlan says. "I really fell in love with the story. It's based on tragic, true events."

Anastasia, the Russian Grand Duchess, survived the execution of her family. She developed amnesia and had to find her way back.

In the meantime, she's known as Anya.

From the stage to the animated classic, it's a story that's timeless, perfectly timed for the holiday season and great for the whole family.

"It's just really incredible to see how Disney takes the story and makes it blossom into something very special," Harlan says. "It has beautiful morals and is something that can touch a whole family about memory loss. Family is really the core of all of it. It's so special, and so incredible with a band here at the Bucks County Playhouse. It's so beautiful here. It's my first time on this stage and I'm just so happy to be spending the holidays in New Hope. It's a great Playhouse."

The Bucks County Playhouse's production of "Anastasia The Musical" runs through January 5.

Click here for details.