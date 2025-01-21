Animatronic dinosaurs are on display at The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- At The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University, you can take a step into a prehistoric Alaska.

Their 'Ice Dinosaurs' exhibit features recreations of dinosaurs that lived in Alaska millions of years ago.

They're showcasing the sights and sounds of animals, and how they lived through the seasons millions of years ago.

Not only are the dinosaurs aesthetically realistic, but they also are made with animatronics.

Watching the animals making accurate movements and sounds creates a fully immersive experience.

