Anna Maciejewska death: Allen Gould, husband of murdered Malvern mom, in court

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man accused of murdering his wife is in court on Monday in Chester County.

Anna Maciejewska has been missing since 2017. Although her body has not been found, her husband is facing murder charges in her presumed death.

Allen Gould, 60, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, false reports and other offenses in the death of his 43-year-old wife.

Monday's preliminary hearing will decide if there's enough evidence to go to trial.

The prosecution has set aside at least two days for this hearing, signaling they have a lot of evidence to present.

Janina Maciejewska, Anna's mother, testified about the text messages and emails that allegedly came from her daughter after she stopped communicating by phone with her family in Poland.

The prosecution asserts the messages were written and sent by Gould in an attempt to make it appear Anna was alive in March of 2017.

Anna also did not call her father on her birthday and cancelled a trip to Poland to celebrate.

When the family called Gould, they said he was curt and angry.

Anna's brother-in-law, Leshick Wronski, also testified how the family hired a private investigator.

The shocking arrest of Gould came down on May 15.

Gould reported Anna missing on April 12, 2017, after he told police she left for work on April 11 and did not return. Several weeks later, her car was found not far from the couple's Malvern home that they shared with their then-3-year-old son.

The affidavit of probable cause shows evidence found in two searches in 2017.

Authorities refer to internet searches by Gould as "significant" and say cell phone and data from Anna's car contradicted what Gould reported to police.

Plus, a K-9 had "alert behavior to human remains" on the property of their home.

Officials also interviewed with neighbors about a blue tarp in the yard.

The docket shows at least 12 witnesses are expected to be called.

Since his arrest, Gould's attorney has said, "This is a very sad situation, but after years of investigations and innuendo, Mr. Gould looks forward to clearing his name in court."

