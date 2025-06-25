Anna Maciejewska death: Husband charged with killing wife held for trial in Chester County

MALVERN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Eight years after the disappearance of Anna Maciejewska, the man charged with killing her will go to trial, District Justice James Kovaleski ruled on Wednesday.

Forty-three-year-old Maciejewska went missing in 2017; her body has never been found, and she is presumed dead.

Her husband, 60-year-old Allen Gould, is charged with first- and third-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, false reports and other offenses.

Over the course of a two-day preliminary hearing, the evidence presented before a district justice appeared largely circumstantial.

Testimony on Wednesday by state troopers focused on searches executed in 2017.

Blood samples taken from Maciejewska's blue Audi showed Gould's blood, but a trooper testified the sample wasn't enough to show a second DNA profile.

The handler of a K9 tasked with detecting the scent of human remains alerted investigators to a portion of the backyard of the Gould home and the trunk of Maciejewska's car.

Troopers believe the car was extensively cleaned prior to their search.

A trooper also testified about a blue tarp missing from the Malvern home, and a neighbor reported seeing Gould clean it around the time of her disappearance.

Analyzed computer, cell phone and vehicle data show Maciejewska searched for flights to Poland, a birthday trip to see her father that never happened, and her digital footprint came to a halt on March 29. They found internet searches by Maciejewska for divorce, depression, suicide prevention and emotional abuse. Text messages, troopers testified, show a disintegrating marriage.

On Monday, co-workers, friends and family testified to Gould's reluctance to contact police about her disappearance and to search for his missing wife.

Her family in Poland stated they could not get her on the phone after March 29, and they hired a private investigator.

Maciejewska was reported missing by Gould, April 12, 2017.

He said she was last seen driving her blue Audi to work on April 10.

Maciejewska's co-worker also reported her missing. The Audi was discovered near their home weeks later. On Wednesday, troopers testified that data shows the car was never started that day.