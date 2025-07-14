Hilltown Township police search for suspect involved in murder of 89-year-old woman

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Hilltown Township police returned to Rickert Road on Monday following the murder of an 89-year-old woman.

The Bucks County Coroner's Office said the victim, Anne Turner, was shot in her chest and back before she died.

Neighbors said Turner was a familiar face in the community and was adored by many.

"It's just very sad, and I feel bad for the family," said Amy DeLellis. "Why would someone kill an 89-year-old woman?"

That's what Hilltown Township police are working to determine as they investigate.

Police Chief Christopher Engelhart said a neighbor found Turner unresponsive inside her home on the 2500 block of Rickert Road on Thursday.

Officers arrived at the house around 7:20 p.m.

"They and emergency personnel tried lifesaving measures," said Engelhart. "Eventually, the person was pronounced deceased. There was evidence discovered of possible suspicious nature."

Engelhart also said this is not random, and there were no signs of forced entry.

But this unusual incident is leaving some neighbors concerned.

"This is not normal. It's scary. It's quiet here," said DeLellis.

"It's frightening. I have two little kids. We're outside a lot. We're in the community a lot. It's very family-oriented," said another neighbor.

Engelhart reassured residents that there is no threat to the public, but urged anyone with information to contact police.

"If anyone in the community has any information or video that would show vehicles around the area at that time, we would really appreciate a call," said Engelhart.

"Somebody needs to step up if they have something or know something. Somebody has to know," said DeLellis.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 215-453-6011.