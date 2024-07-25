Another rash of attacks against food delivery drivers around Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are once again investigating a string of robberies targeting food delivery drivers in and around the city's Germantown neighborhood.

There have been at least four such cases in recent weeks, including the following: July 15 (120 W. Ashmead Street), June 29 (290 Collum Street), June 28 (5300 Wakefield Street) and June 25 (5100 Marion Street).

Detectives are looking into whether these robberies are connected to a string of similar incidents earlier this year.

Action News spoke with Abu Hassan who was with his son, Akbar, making a delivery for the Trio Delight Café four weeks ago when two armed men surrounded him, demanding cash and food.

"I tried to give him his food, and he ran behind me and put a gun behind, and after that putting gun from the front here," said Hassan.

Hassan also says he tried to stay calm until the gunman demanded his car keys while his son was still inside the vehicle.

"I am scared for my son," he told the gunman. "I cannot give you key and you may kill him. I don't know."

That's when Hassan says he screamed for help.

Fortunately, the attackers then fled empty-handed.

A few days later, three men using the same method of operation held up a delivery person from China House restaurant.

During that robbery, the attackers got away with $200 in cash, but the victim's dashcam captured clear images of one of the suspects.

As of Wednesday evening, though, no arrests have been made.

As for Hassan, he says he's now afraid every time he goes out to make deliveries.

"I have five kids and I'm supposed to be making money for my family because if I don't, nobody can do it. I'm scared but I need to work. I cannot sit in the home because this is life," said Hassan.

This all follows a string of very similar robberies back in March and April of this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.