Armed thieves targeting food delivery workers in Northwest Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Over the past few weeks, armed thieves have been targeting delivery drivers in several Philadelphia neighborhoods.

One of those robberies was captured on surveillance video. Now, police are hoping images help them track down the people responsible.

The surveillance video reveals the scene of the robbery that took place on the 4900 block of Rubicam Street a few days ago.

In the video, you can see the delivery driver walk to a home, and then three men approach him, at least one of whom is armed with a gun.

It's a method of operation Jesus Suarez recognizes.

Investigators believe the same people robbed him as Suarez was making a delivery for City Star Pizza in Philadelphia's Mount Airy neighborhood about a month ago.

"So, the one guy says, 'Give me your wallet.' Just as I pulled out my wallet, he pulled out his gun. They took the food, my money, and my phone. Thank God, they didn't take my car," said Suarez in Spanish.

So far, there have been six such robberies in Logan, Germantown, and West Oak Lane dating back to February 9.

In each case, someone calls a local eatery and places a late-night delivery order, usually giving the address of a home that is vacant.

When the delivery driver arrives, two or three men pop out from bushes or an alley nearby, brandish a firearm and make away with phones, the food that was ordered, and approximately $2,000 in cash combined.

In fact, Suarez says $500 of that total came just from him.

But Suarez says the most important thing is that he wasn't injured.

"Well," he says, "It could've been worse. I could've used that money, but they didn't hurt me. The material stuff can all be replaced. So, I will be OK."

None of the victims was injured.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Northwest Detectives.