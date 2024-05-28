Suspect wanted in connection with shooting at American Legion Post in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Merion Township are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting in Ardmore.

It happened on Monday around 6:50 p.m. inside the Spencer Reid American Legion Post, which is located on Simpson Road.

Police say a 26-year-old man was shot one time and taken to an area hospital in critical, but stable condition.

IMAGE: Police are searching for Andrew McCutchen and this vehicle (2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS ) in connection with the shooting at the Spencer Reid American Legion Post.

The victim was targeted following an earlier disturbance at the Post, according to investigators.

As the suspect and another individual fled the scene, police say another man exited the Post and fired several gunshots at the fleeing vehicle.

It's still unclear if anyone inside the vehicle was hit by gunfire, and police are still trying to identify the second shooter.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 35-year-old Andrew McCutchen, of Philadelphia. He is wanted on charges of attempted homicide and related offenses. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Investigators are also searching for a dark gray 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer LS with Pennsylvania registration MMN-9443. The vehicle has a bumper sticker to the right of the registration plate that reads "Rest Awhile Ride For Miles."

Anyone with information is asked to call Lower Merion police at 610-649-1000.