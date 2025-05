Armed man makes off with $2K after holding up a gas station in Philadelphia's Somerton section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An armed man held up a gas station in Philadelphia's Somerton section.

It happened at the KARCO gas station at Byberry Road and Philmont Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the masked man showed an attendant a gun tucked in his waistband and got away with more than $2,000 cash.

No injuries were reported.

Police are reviewing surveillance video as they try to identify the robber.