Art classes help veterans share newfound talents in South Jersey

Veterans enrolled in this free art program will have their work displayed at Perkins Center for the Arts until December 16, 2024.

Veterans enrolled in this free art program will have their work displayed at Perkins Center for the Arts until December 16, 2024.

Veterans enrolled in this free art program will have their work displayed at Perkins Center for the Arts until December 16, 2024.

Veterans enrolled in this free art program will have their work displayed at Perkins Center for the Arts until December 16, 2024.

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- No matter which branch they served with, veterans have a chance to branch out with a new hobby at Perkins Center for the Arts.

Their 'Veterans Art Class' is a free program that allows veterans to discover new talents and new friends.

Many of the program's participants have their work featured in an ongoing exhibit titled, United States Veterans and Active Duty Military Exhibition. It will be open from now until December 16, 2024.

For more information on the exhibit or art programs, visit the Perkins Center for the Arts website.

RELATED: Four-time Purple Heart recipient honored at Veterans Day ceremony in Atlantic City