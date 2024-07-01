Artelo paints a unique picture of Kennett Square with new boutique hotel

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Artelo combines the words 'art' and 'hotel' as the name of a soon-to-open boutique property from Square Roots Collective in Kennett Square.

The 14-room space was a motel years ago and has been completely renovated to include bold and colorful floor-to-ceiling art installations in each room.

The art was crafted onsite, mostly by local artists with notes of homage to Kennett in each drawing.

The hotel opens on July 11, with the public invited to view the rooms, similar to a gallery opening.

Guests can then meet some of the artists at an after-party taking place at The Creamery, an entertainment complex just down the street.

Also known as SRC, the collective sends profits from their businesses - like Artelo and The Creamery - directly back into the Kennett community by funding non-profits in the area.

Beneficiaries include Family Promise and the Kennett Square Police Department.

Artelo | Facebook | Instagram

201 Birch Street, Kennett Square, PA 19348

484-730-1268

opens July 11, 2024

Square Roots Collective | Facebook | Instagram