Artist Jordan Spector creates Eagles-inspired masterpieces

Eagles fan Jordan Spector created a portrait of Saquon Barkley, a hand-painted football, and a trading card in the run up to Super Bowl LIX.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Eagles fan and artist Jordan Spector has painted a picture of the spirit of a city on its way to the Super Bowl.

Spector has recently debuted a snowy portrait of Saquon Barkley, a hand-painted football, and a trading card of Gillie Da King in the run up to Super Bowl LIX.

The football will be taken to New Orleans and auctioned off. Half of the proceeds will benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

The trading card of Eagles superfan and hype man, Gillie Da King, will be available online until the Super Bowl.

Watch the video above to get a glimpse of Spector's spectacular art.

For more information, follow him on Instagram @spector_art or visit his website.

