Firefighters battle fire, snow after blaze breaks out at Atlantic City apartment, retail complex

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (WPVI) -- Atlantic City fire officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out at a retail-apartment complex on Monday.

The blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Atlantic Avenue.

When crews arrived, flames were showing from the two-story apartment complex that also has retail shops on the first floor.

There were initial reports that someone might have been trapped inside but officials say everyone was able to get out safely.

Fire crews were able to get the blaze under control within about 45 minutes, battling both snow and smoke.

