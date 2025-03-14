Atlantic City mayor, wife seek to have evidence thrown out in child endangerment case

Attorneys for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife La'Quetta were in court on Friday.

Attorneys for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife La'Quetta were in court on Friday.

Attorneys for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife La'Quetta were in court on Friday.

Attorneys for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife La'Quetta were in court on Friday.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Attorneys for Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small and his wife La'Quetta were in court on Friday.

They want some evidence thrown out.

Attorneys argued that police collected evidence from vehicles under an excessively broad search warrant.

RELATED: Embattled Atlantic City mayor says he will seek re-election

The couple is accused of abusing their teenage daughter. Each is charged with endangering a child.

La'Quetta Small is the superintendent of Atlantic City Schools.

Prosecutors say their daughter told her school principal, who is accused of then telling the Smalls instead of the proper authorities.