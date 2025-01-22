Embattled Atlantic City mayor says he will seek re-election

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced he will seek re-election in November.

"We are going to win re-election. We are going to win in a big way, and this administration is what all your hopes and dreams are made of," said Small.

The announcement comes just five days after the mayor was back in court to plead not guilty to allegations of witness tampering. After he was indicted last fall for allegedly beating his teenage daughter, Atlantic County prosecutors say Small asked her to contradict her claims of physical and emotional abuse.

"It's simple. The focus has been off of court. My attorneys are going to handle that. From the raid on, we showed up each and every day, still accomplishing all of the things that we wanted to accomplish," said Small.

Both the mayor and his wife, La'Quetta, who is Atlantic County superintendent, are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

"Clearly you see, the people of Atlantic City are not worried about a family matter. We packed a church, 500 plus people here," said Small.

Those who gathered Tuesday night for the announcement say they will continue to support the mayor and his re-election regardless of what happens in court.

"You never have to ask this community where we stand. The question is, 'How tall are you going to stand in the face of difficulties?'" said Imam Amin Muhammad of The Masjid Muhammad of Atlantic City.

Small became mayor in 2019 after Frank Gilliam resigned. So far, no one has entered the race to challenge him in the June Democratic primary or the general election.

On Thursday, Mayor Small will give his State of the City address here in Atlantic City.