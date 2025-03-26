The film starring Natalie Dormer is in theaters Friday, March 28.

'Audrey's Children' brings inspirational story of CHOP Doctor Audrey Evans to the big screen

'Audrey's Children' is a film inspired by the life of legendary CHOP Dr. Audrey Evans, who also co-founded the Ronald McDonald House.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia story of passion, perseverance and purpose hits the big screen on Friday.

It's written and produced by a Philadelphia native, and features a star-studded cast. They say they're thrilled to give this inspiring, true story the Hollywood treatment.

"She had incredible energy and was an incredible human," says "Game of Thrones" star Natalie Dormer, who plays Dr. Evans. "It's just an absolute joy, and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play such a person."

Dr. Evans was a pioneer. She was the the first female Chief of Oncology at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. She also co-founded the Ronald McDonald House, a charity-run space that provides families with a free place to stay while their children are receiving hospital treatment.

Hers is a homegrown Philly story and they filmed the movie right here across the city.

"We felt completely embraced by the Philadelphia community," Dormer says. "Go Birds!"

It took more than seven years to make this film. During the process, Dormer was able to meet Dr. Evans.

"I gave Audrey a kiss and I held her hand," Dormer recalls. "To have that access and her blessing, I was just profoundly affected by the whole thing."

Audrey passed away before the film was completed.

"Audrey's Children" made its world debut here in Philadelphia this past October, at the Philadelphia Film Festival.

It written and produced by Audrey's dear friend, Philadelphia filmmaker Julia Fisher Farbman.

"She said to me, 'You can do this movie if you promise me that it will make a difference in the lives of children, even after I'm gone,'" Farbman says.

The film also stars Jimmi Simpson from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

"It felt so great to come back to Philadelphia with such a beautiful thing that a lot of Philadelphians don't even know about," Simpson says.

Perhaps they don't know because Audrey never sought the spotlight.

"All she sought was making children's lives better and surviving neuroblastoma," says Clancy Brown, who also stars in the film.

They hope this film changes that.

"This is meant to tell this incredible woman's story," says Director Ami Canaan Mann. "She's sort of a lone star for how to walk through the world and remind us that maybe, in our own way, we can make a bit of a difference."

"Audrey's Children" is in theaters March 28th.