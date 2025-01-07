'The Bachelor' reveals women vying for Grant's heart 

We're getting a look at the 25 women who hope to win the heart of "The Bachelor" Grant Ellis, when season 29 of the show premieres Jan. 27 on ABC.

Bachelor Nation, will you accept this rose? We now know the 25 women who will be vying for the heart of Grant Ellis on the new season of "The Bachelor."

The women range in age from 25-32. Their professions range from boxing trainer to marketing director to ICU nurse to venture capitalist to boxing trainer to wedding planner (that might come in handy if she is chosen).

The 25 women set to vie for Grant's heart are:

Alexe, 27, a pediatric speech therapist from New Brunswick, Canada

Alli Jo, 30, a boxing trainer from Manalapan, N.J.

Allyshia, 29, an interior designer from Tampa, Fla.

Bailey, 27, a social media manager from Atlanta, Ga.

Beverly, 30, an insurance salesperson from Howard Beach, N.Y.

Carolina, 28, a public relations producer from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Chloie, 27, a model from New York, N.Y.

Christina, 26, a marketing director from Fargo, N.D.

Dina, 31, an attorney from Chicago, Ill.

Ella, 25, a luxury travel host from Los Angeles, Calif.

J'Nae, 28, an account coordinator from Colorado Springs, Colo.

Juliana, 28, a client service associate from Newton, Mass.

Kelsey, 26, an interior designer from Brooklyn, N.Y.

Kyleigh, 26, a retail manager from Wilmington, N.C.

Litia, 31, a venture capitalist from Salt Lake City, Utah

Natalie, 25, a Ph.D. student from Louisville, Ky.

Neicey, 32, a pediatrician from Blythewood, S.C.

Parisa, 29, a pediatric behavior analyst from Birmingham, Mich.

Radhika, 28, an attorney from New York, N.Y.

Rebekah, 31, an ICU nurse from Dallas, Texas

Rose, 27, a registered nurse from Chicago, Ill.

Sarafiena, 29, an associate media director from New York, N.Y.

Savannah, 27, a wedding planner from Charlottesville, Va.

Vicky, 28, a nightclub server from Las Vegas, Nev.

Zoe, 27, a tech engineer and model from New York, N.Y.

Ellis is a 31-year old day trader from New Jersey, who was a contestant on Jenn's season of "The Bachelorette." Bachelor Nation fell in love with his charisma and his desire to start a family. When he was introduced as The Bachelor, Ellis said he was looking for a kind soul and someone who'd be a partner in good times and bad.

"I'm leaving everything behind for this once-in-a-lifetime chance," Ellis said in a promo for the upcoming season.

The new season of "The Bachelor" premieres Monday, January 27 at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

