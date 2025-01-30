Bacon Brothers cut ribbon on 1st 'Ruth's Room' at Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Golden Globe-winning actor, musician, and philanthropist Kevin Bacon, and his brother and bandmate Michael returned to their native Philadelphia Wednesday for a very special and very personal project.

The Bacon Brothers cut the ribbon on the very first "Ruth's Room" at the Philadelphia Juvenile Justice Services Center in West Philadelphia.

The new space is in honor of their late mother, Ruth Bacon.

The Center City natives chose their hometown to launch this initiative, where young people who are working through tough times can turn a healing source the Bacons know a thing or two about: music.

"She would have loved this idea," Kevin Bacon says. "I think the only thing she probably wouldn't have liked is her name being on it."

Ruth Bacon was a mother of six, an educator and a justice advocate. She started a nursery school and family bonding experience at Graterford Prison in 1985.

Kevin and Michael are continuing mom's mission through their nonprofit, SixDegrees.org.

Ruth's Room is a creative space.

"If the young people who are detained there are interested, they can put a band together and get music lessons," Kevin says. "I always say, when people are playing music, nobody gets hurt."

The Bacons teamed up with Rock to the Future, which provides free music programs for Philadelphia youth.

"To extend that concept into an actual juvenile detention facility, I think is even more powerful," Kevin says.

The Bacons admit, their father Edmund, a famous city planner, got most of the fanfare.

"He was very influential in Philadelphia," Kevin says. "He was a super famous guy. Our mom was a little bit more under the radar, to say the least. The fact that she's posthumously getting this thing named after her is pretty great."

Again, this is the first Ruth's Room.

The Bacon Brothers say if you know of a community center or space that has a room sitting empty, and people who need support, reach out to SixDegrees.org.

