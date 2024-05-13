Bahay Kultura school is ready to teach culture to next generation of Filipino-American children

Bahay Kultura is a program to teach Filipino American children about their roots.

Bahay Kultura is a program to teach Filipino American children about their roots.

Bahay Kultura is a program to teach Filipino American children about their roots.

Bahay Kultura is a program to teach Filipino American children about their roots.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Melodee Arevalo Mendoza and her husband Chris Mendoza are creating a program to teach Filipino-American children about their roots.

The couple recruited Filipino-American teachers to join them in creating Bahay Kultura where they all stand as co-founders.

They will begin Bahay Kultura as a summer camp in July at the Germantown Friends School in Chestnut Hill.

In October they plan to have a fall program at the Asian Arts Initiative to coincide with Filipino American History Month.

The program is for ages k-8 and will teach language, history, and movement through the arts.

You can look for more information about enrollment for your child on their website and Website| Instagram.