BalletX Fall Series 2024 runs November 13-17 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- BalletX is presenting a trio of innovative dances for its Fall Series 2024.

"We're trying to create experiences for artists to reimagine ballet," says Christine Cox, artistic and executive director, as well as co-founder of BalletX. "And we bring in choreographers from around the world."

The series will feature a world premiere called Big Wig, by choreographer Marguerite Donlon.

"It's inspired by her growing up as a young Irish dancer," says Cox.

The work speaks to the enormous wigs now worn in Irish dancing.

"When you have these wigs on, you lose your individuality," says Donlon. "It's about changing the perspective of things."

"You'll hear Irish music and then contemporary music," says Cox. "It's gonna be really fun."

The program also features Mapping Out a Sky by BalletX co-founder Matthew Neenan.

"It's inspired by the music of Stephen Sondheim and it's extraordinary. We'll have live music played," says Cox. "That is just stunning."

Also on the program is a piece by Takehiro Ueyama called Heroes, which tells the story of post-World War II Japan.

"And it's a love letter to his parents, the generation that rebuilt his country," says Cox. "It's so dynamic and reflective, but expansive. It's a whirlwind of incredible movement."

Cox says that each of the works presented by these three choreographers is "so different."

"I hope that audiences just feel taken on a journey," she adds.

"And I want them to come out feeling like, wow, that was cool," says Donlon.

BalletX will present the show November 13 - 17 at its new home, the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

BalletX Fall Series 2024 | Tickets

Suzanne Roberts Theatre

480 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146