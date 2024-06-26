Trial begins for Bam Margera, accused of assaulting brother in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The trial for the former reality TV star Brandon "Bam" Margera is underway in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

He is accused of assaulting his older brother in April of 2023.

The proceedings began Wednesday morning after being delayed earlier this week.

Margera, 44, is charged with simple assault, making terroristic threats and harassment stemming from an incident involving his brother, Jess, at the family home in Pocopson Township.

The reality TV star was on the run from police for a few days before turning himself in.

Margera has pleaded not guilty to these charges.

He entered the Chester County courthouse in West Chester without saying a word, but we did catch up with him on Monday as he described what his life looks like now.

Bam Margera speaks exclusively with Action News ahead of assault trial

"Really good, in less than a month it'll be a year of sobriety. I've pretty much said yes to every job to pay for a lot of custody battles and treatment center fees. So, I'm doing a lot of comic cons and I'm going to be all over the country, booked solid. Which is good, you know, because I spent a lot of time not being productive at all, and I don't want to live that life anymore," he said.