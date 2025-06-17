Beautiful purple flowers are in bloom at Peace Valley Lavender Farm

At Peace Valley Lavender farm, their space holds fields of the beautiful purple flowers.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- June is the perfect month for those who love all things lavender at this local destination!

There are hundreds of flowers planted that visitors can pick.

The flowers also get infused into their products at the gift shop.

They sell essential oils, hand soap, gift sets, and more.

There is a very short window of time where the lavenders are in bloom, which is mid-June to the beginning of July.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

