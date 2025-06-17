24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Beautiful purple flowers are in bloom at Peace Valley Lavender Farm

Nick Iadonisi Image
ByNick Iadonisi WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 17, 2025 8:31PM
Beautiful purple flowers are in bloom at Peace Valley Lavender Farm
At Peace Valley Lavender farm, their space holds fields of the beautiful purple flowers.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- June is the perfect month for those who love all things lavender at this local destination!

At Peace Valley Lavender farm, their space holds fields of the beautiful purple flowers.

There are hundreds of flowers planted that visitors can pick.

The flowers also get infused into their products at the gift shop.

They sell essential oils, hand soap, gift sets, and more.

There is a very short window of time where the lavenders are in bloom, which is mid-June to the beginning of July.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW