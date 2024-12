Behind the scenes fun on FYI Philly from 2024

It's been another great year for FYI Philly. We love sharing all the great things our city and surrounding suburbs have to offer. There have been so many new restaurants and places to be active with family and friends. We also met some longtime entrepreneurs that have called Philadelphia home for decades. And while we always do our best to nail our first take sometimes it doesn't always go as planned. Enjoy some of our behind the scenes moments from 2024 and we hope you have a perfect 2025.