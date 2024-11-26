Bensalem business owners speak out against skill games ban

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Skill games supporters delivered a 200-signature petition to the Bensalem Township Council on Monday evening, calling on them to rescind an ordinance passed in October banning skill games.

"People will lose their jobs," Amarjeet Singh said.

Affected business owners said they were in the dark about the proposal.

"The way it was passed, no offense, but nobody knew what was going on," said skill games operator Sonny Chopra.

When asked if enough notice was given to the community, Councilman Joe Pilieri said, "Having a meeting for the people in Bensalem would've been good."

The ordinance bans skill games from operating anywhere within the township. The only exception is a limited number of machines at establishments with an active liquor license.

PA Skill accuses the township of prioritizing Parx Casino, which the township denies, citing issues of crime and public safety instead. There's now a lawsuit seeking an injunction against the ordinance.

"People have a choice and they are trying to suppress their choice of where they want to try their skills," said Singh.

Letters have gone out to affected businesses saying they have until December 6 to rid their establishments of the machines.

"I don't think we need more gaming in this town. I think we have it in a casino which is perfectly fine," said Pilieri.

Smoke Studio owner, Yug Patel says the machines are essential to his and others' bottom line.

"Once my money stops from those machines it's gonna be tough for me to pay my rent, get new customers to buy products, also pay my employees," Patel said.

PA Skill says they continue to support common sense state-level legislation to regulate their industry and they believe Bensalem's actions are unlawful. A hearing on their lawsuit is set for January.

The organization released the following statement Monday:

"Today, small business owners, veterans organization leaders, and other skill game supporters came together to showcase their concern over Bensalem Township's unlawful skill game ordinance. This ordinance was passed with zero transparency and without the necessary due diligence to obtain meaningful commentary from the public.

"That includes Bensalem small businesses and nonprofits that rely on income from legal skill games and should have been considered before the measure was passed. It's clear that Township Supervisors are doing the bidding of their internationally-owned casino friends - and Bensalem residents deserve better.

"This dangerous ordinance stands to harm small family-owned businesses and fraternal clubs. It imposes unnecessary and costly mandates at a time when these establishments are already struggling to make ends meet. It also attempts to outright ban legal skill games in certain locations. Pennsylvania Skill has already filed a lawsuit challenging the ordinance and will fully defend the legality of our games in court. We continue to support commonsense, statewide legislation to regulate and tax skill games, which would also rid the state of illegal gambling machines while providing new tax revenue to the Commonwealth. Bensalem Supervisors should listen to the concerns of constituents and rescind the ordinance as soon as possible."