Best selling novel 'Queenie' goes from page to screen in new Hulu series

A best selling novel is going from page to screen in a brand new Hulu series called "Queenie."

It's a coming-of-age story layered with Black womanhood, microaggressions and generational trauma.

Actress Dionne Brown plays Queenie, a Jamaican British woman living in south London and dealing with a messy breakup

"She's 25 years old, quarter life crisis, always work, family, friends, all the things," she said. "It's an age where things kind of do come to a head and you start asking yourself slightly more philosophical existential questions just pertaining to your happiness and how to get it and what it looks like."

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Candice Carty-Williams. She's also the creator, showrunner and co-executive producer of this series.

Brown says she felt this character's journey deeply and knows Queenie's journey will resonate with viewers on so many levels.

"We're seeing a young girl just have a really human experience. I think she's so relatable. I definitely think that will be something that people gravitate towards," she said.

North London-based singer-songwriter Bellah plays Queenie's best friend.

"You kind of see her digging her way out. And then you kind of see her support system and who's helping her do it do that," said Bellah. "That messiness isn't always the worst thing on the planet and it's okay to be messy, as long as you you have the desire to fix your funk, essentially."

All 8 episodes of "Queenie" Premiere Friday, June 7th on Hulu.