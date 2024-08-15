Bicycle safety advocates to hold rally at Philadelphia City Hall in wake of CHOP doctor's death

Dr. Barbara Friedes was killed at 18th and Spruce streets on July 17.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bicycle advocates will rally for better safety measures on Thursday afternoon following the death of a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor last month.

They will also hand-deliver a petition with some 10,000 signatures during the event at City Hall on Thursday afternoon.

The petition demands immediate safety improvements like more protective bike lanes throughout the city and a restoration of funding for Vision Zero.

That program is designed to end traffic-related deaths.

The rally is set to start at 4 p.m.

This comes after the death of Dr. Barbara Friedes of CHOP on July 17 in Center City.

The driver who fatally struck a Children's Hospital of Philadelphia doctor while she was bicycling last week was speeding while drunk, the DA said.

Friedes was killed at 18th and Spruce streets on July 17.

She was hit by a driver who was allegedly both drunk and speeding while she was riding in a bike lane.

Michael Vahey, 68, was charged with homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and related offenses.

As Vahey remains in custody, Friedes' friends are determined to make a change.

"How do we make safer streets not only for cyclists but also for pedestrians?" asked Kelly McNult, a friend and coworker of Friedes. "We are delivering a petition to the city council as it's in session to ask for renewal of funding for Vision Zero."

McNult, a pediatrician and fellow cyclist, says city funding for Vision Zero -- a program designed to end traffic-related deaths -- was slashed in this year's budget.

Last year's $2.5 million is now down to $1 million for Vision Zero projects, like protected bike lanes that prevent cars from parking on corners or veering into cyclists.

McNult says this is about protecting some of the city's youngest residents.

"Speaking as a pediatrician, we see children who are hit come into our emergency department, who have been struck by cars with life-threatening injuries. Not only do they have to go through the physical trauma and pain, there's also the mental trauma that stays with them," she explained.

City officials have said they allocated $1.25 million to speed cushions and traffic calming programs.

That's in addition to the $1 million for Vision Zero and plans to add more speed cameras along Broad Street.

