Big bets on Eagles to win NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Football fans are putting their money where their mouth is at Rivers Casino Philadelphia ahead of the NFC Championship game.

"I bet on the Eagles," said Edward McAuley. "I minus them 6 points, and I think they're going to win."

Bobby Cusato, the assistant general manager of the Rivers Casino Philadelphia, said most people are betting for the Eagles to win and cover the spread (-6).

"The bets are rolling in," said Cusato. "Right now, it's 99% Eagles fans. You get some Commanders shirts. They're invited."

As for the players, fans bet Saquon Barkley will dominate. His over/under total for rushing yards is the highest for any player all season.

"All year long they've been very consistent," said Marc Collazzo from Fishtown. "Their defense has been number one. They run the ball well. I just think it's a big game, home crowd behind them. It's their time, and I think they're going to do it."

According to ESPN BET, Eagles-Commanders is the more popular game right now on its sportsbook, with more total money wagered on it than Bills-Chiefs. They said 42% of bets and 58% of money wagered on the money line are on the Eagles to win.

At Maggie's Waterfront Cafe in Northeast Philadelphia, George Graham believes the odds are in his favor to win two tickets to Sunday's game through a raffle.

"They're the best team in the league," said Graham. "Can't compare anybody to them. They're the best (and) best wide receivers. Do I even need to say Saquon Barkley?"

Fans believe the Birds will land in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs.

As for future bets, Cusato said more bets are on the Eagles to win, but bigger bets are on the Chiefs.

"They're going to give me an early 75th birthday present," said Terry Devlin from Northeast Philadelphia. "My birthday is Thursday, and I'm looking for that kind of present. Take 'em to the Super Bowl."