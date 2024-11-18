Chopper 6 flew over 'Big Rusty,' a giant troll artwork, which was spared from the fire.

Big Rusty wildfire 100% contained after blaze burns 40 acres in Hainesport, New Jersey

The wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County, is now 100% contained after burning 40 acres amid New Jersey drought.

HAINESPORT, N.J. (WPVI) -- A wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County, that New Jersey Fire Service officials have dubbed the "Big Rusty Wildfire," is now 100% contained.

The blaze got its name because of its proximity to a sculpture in the area.

Chopper 6 flew over "Big Rusty," the giant troll artwork, which appears to have been spared from the fire.

The fire, which broke out Monday night in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court, burned 40 acres, according to officials.

At one point, it was burning close to several homes.

Chopper 6 flew overhead as New Jersey Forest Fire crews established a containment line directly behind those homes.

The containment line is a line of fire intentionally set to burn up any fuel between the wildfire and people's properties, experts explained.

Some residents recalled the fear they felt upon realizing how close the wildfire was to their homes.

"When all of this started I was very anxious and very upset because there's nothing you can do," said Jennifer Maffie of Hainesport. "All through the night it was glowing. It was just a glow of orange everywhere."

"Terrifying. I called my wife, and I said, 'You need to come home, we need to get the dog out.' I didn't know what was going on," recalled Roselle Perrucci from Hainesport.

Bancroft Lane, Cove Court, and Wharton Place were closed but have all since been reopened.

Crews establish containment line behind several Hainesport homes as wildfire rages on as seen from Chopper 6 on Nov. 18, 2024.

All across New Jersey, fire danger is considered very high, according to New Jersey DEP.

This Burlington County fire was just the latest as thousands of acres burned across the region over the last several weeks.

Former Hainesport Mayor Bruce MacLachlan says he has never seen it this bad.

"You hear about fire danger everywhere but you never think it's gonna come to your neighborhood or your town," he said.

The drought the region is experiencing has been fueling these fires. Much-needed rainfall is expected to arrive Wednesday into very early Thursday.

Rain moves in later this week after days of drought conditions

An investigation is underway to determine what sparked the blaze.