Chopper 6 flew over 'Big Rusty,' a giant troll artwork, which was spared from the fire.

Big Rusty Wildfire in Hainesport being investigated as suspicious, New Jersey State Police say

The wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County, is now 100% contained after burning 40 acres amid New Jersey drought.

The wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County, is now 100% contained after burning 40 acres amid New Jersey drought.

The wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County, is now 100% contained after burning 40 acres amid New Jersey drought.

The wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County, is now 100% contained after burning 40 acres amid New Jersey drought.

HAINESPORT, N.J. (WPVI) -- A wildfire in Hainesport Township, Burlington County, that has since been put out, is being investigated as "suspicious," according to New Jersey State Police.

The video featured is from a previous report.

The fire, dubbed the "Big Rusty Wildfire," was 100% contained as of Wednesday, according to fire officials.

Police responded to the "Big Rusty" monument on State Highway 38 for a fire just after 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Officials say the preliminary investigation has deemed the fire as "suspicious."

The blaze burned more than 40 acres, according to officials. At one point, it was burning close to several homes.

This comes as New Jersey experiences extreme drought conditions. Luckily, some much-needed rain arrived in the region on Wednesday.

Still, all across New Jersey, fire danger is considered very high, according to the New Jersey DEP.

RELATED: Utility companies in New Jersey take wildfire precautions as drought persists

The Burlington County fire was just the latest as thousands of acres burned across the region over the last several weeks.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call police.

