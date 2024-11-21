New Jersey Fire Service lifts statewide restrictions after 'substantial rainfall'

Statewide fire restrictions have been lifted in New Jersey, the state fire service announced Thursday.

This comes after much-needed rainfall overnight Wednesday.

While the restrictions have been lifted, the New Jersey Fire Service says they don't want New Jerseyans to become complacent and ask that residents continue to be careful when using fire.

The Department of Environmental Protections says the fire danger across the state is now "low." This means there are no longer campfire restrictions in effect and agriculture burning is allowed once again.

The Garden State had been in an extreme drought after weeks of no substantial rain as thousands of acres burned across the region over the last several weeks. However, a system moved through the northeast region Wednesday night, bringing some relief.